SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 50,835 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 319.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,835 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 274,591 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Mission Produce stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $886.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.56. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $40,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,038.66. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mission Produce Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

