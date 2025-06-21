SG Americas Securities LLC Has $706,000 Stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 65 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUBB opened at $395.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.88. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.43 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.25.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

