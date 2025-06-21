SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $712,000 in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 14.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 358,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3,023.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SMPL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

