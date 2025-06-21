SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $737,000 Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,312,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,524,000 after purchasing an additional 84,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,919,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,354,000 after buying an additional 226,592 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,029,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,204,000 after buying an additional 49,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after buying an additional 370,795 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,887,000 after buying an additional 81,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.37. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

