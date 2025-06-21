Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $5.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.
Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Sibanye Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
