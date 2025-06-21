Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $5.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Sibanye Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Sibanye Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

