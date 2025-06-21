Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $12.72. 1,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.
Signify Trading Down 5.1%
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.
Signify Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th.
Signify Company Profile
Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.
