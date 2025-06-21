Simon Pitcher Acquires 26,875 Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Stock

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) insider Simon Pitcher bought 26,875 shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £27,143.75 ($36,503.16).
LON CORD opened at GBX 100 ($1.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 73.20 ($0.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £770.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.66.
The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD.
