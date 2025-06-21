Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,204,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,294,000 after buying an additional 31,164 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,399,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,148,000 after buying an additional 62,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,804,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 630,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 581,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,405,000 after buying an additional 275,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $153.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.30. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.35 and a 12-month high of $197.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $538.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.