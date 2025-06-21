Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Shares Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.65. 10,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 16,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.

Sinopharm Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

