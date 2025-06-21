Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives $74.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 31,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,182,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 605,969 shares in the company, valued at $42,448,128.45. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,062. Corporate insiders own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 263.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 15.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SAH stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

