Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Sonova Holding (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONVY shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC cut Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Sonova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. Sonova has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.6243 dividend. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

