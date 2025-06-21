SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) vs. Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Head-To-Head Analysis

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -98.51% -63.47% -40.06% Phreesia -9.83% -16.23% -11.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and Phreesia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $65.17 million 3.11 -$62.49 million ($1.00) -3.04 Phreesia $419.81 million 3.72 -$58.53 million ($0.74) -35.47

Phreesia has higher revenue and earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SOPHiA GENETICS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and Phreesia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 1 3 0 2.75 Phreesia 0 0 11 0 3.00

SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus price target of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 123.68%. Phreesia has a consensus price target of $31.64, indicating a potential upside of 20.54%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than Phreesia.

Summary

Phreesia beats SOPHiA GENETICS on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.