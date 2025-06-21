Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,655 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VV stock opened at $274.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $282.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.