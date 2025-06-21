Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,075 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $128.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $132.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

