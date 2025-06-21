Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,403 Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOLV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,740,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,378,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Solventum by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,564 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Solventum by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,603,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,904,000 after acquiring an additional 821,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Solventum by 738.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 499,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:SOLV opened at $73.50 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Solventum

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.