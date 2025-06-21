Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,428 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period.

Shares of FNOV opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

