Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 243,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 65,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RF opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Regions Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.