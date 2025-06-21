Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,692,000 after purchasing an additional 823,803 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,046,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,535,000 after buying an additional 438,446 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 232,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 65,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

