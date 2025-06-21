Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,912 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $136.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.48. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $111.51 and a one year high of $144.20.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.