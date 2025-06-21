Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,285 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $127.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.73. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $195.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GNRC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

