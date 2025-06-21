Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,742 Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

