Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $58,241,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,215,000 after buying an additional 5,036,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,902,000 after buying an additional 2,631,332 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,595,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,876,000 after buying an additional 2,311,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,335,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $805,506,000 after buying an additional 2,279,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

