Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $353,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

