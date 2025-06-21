Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

