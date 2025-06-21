Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Investors Research Corp grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

