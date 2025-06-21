Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,781 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVI. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 6,225.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000.

GOVI opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

