Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHLF. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,243,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,983,000 after purchasing an additional 374,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,960,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHLF stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

