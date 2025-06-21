Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,322 SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $672.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $64.79.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.