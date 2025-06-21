Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 46,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 82,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 103,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 99,680 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.