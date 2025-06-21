Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,577 Shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in GSK by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.11%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

