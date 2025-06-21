Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,074,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $92,693,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Newmont by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,644,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $76,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Newmont by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $106,923.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,790.36. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

Newmont Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NEM opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

