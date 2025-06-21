Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $361,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IYG stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

