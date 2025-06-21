Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $367,000 Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Axle & Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:AXL opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $498.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

