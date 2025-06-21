Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $435,000 Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTC. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Variant Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Apriem Advisors bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $757,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 252,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,282 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Price Performance

BTC stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

