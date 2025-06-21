Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.25.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $422.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $440.15 and its 200-day moving average is $452.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.69 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.