Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 370,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,309,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,353,000.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average of $100.05.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

