SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 381,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,035.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1,357.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 72,804 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,408,000.

Shares of SJNK opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

