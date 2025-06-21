SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 746.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $281,432,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after buying an additional 4,349,903 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,406,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

