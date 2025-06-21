SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $107.83 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $837.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.