Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $25.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $336.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.81 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sportradar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,626,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

