Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Director Sells $23,820,000.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) Director Ragy Thomas sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $23,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 974,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,735,830.84. The trade was a 75.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Ragy Thomas sold 32,768 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $267,714.56.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Ragy Thomas sold 1,506 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $11,626.32.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $8.03 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $16,477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,498,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after buying an additional 1,138,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $4,341,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $3,786,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

