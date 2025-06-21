Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £32,027.21 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 68,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63), for a total value of £32,027.21 ($43,070.48).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 78,800 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £31,520 ($42,388.38).

On Wednesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 131,679 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £52,671.60 ($70,833.24).

On Thursday, May 29th, Thomas Spain sold 119,521 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54), for a total value of £47,808.40 ($64,293.17).

On Thursday, April 10th, Thomas Spain sold 33,396 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.39), for a total value of £9,684.84 ($13,024.26).

Staffline Group Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of LON:STAF opened at GBX 43 ($0.58) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Staffline Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 50 ($0.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £55.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group ( LON:STAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 3.10 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.