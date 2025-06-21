State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 96,235 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 185.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,235 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $62,180,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,311,000 after buying an additional 1,857,907 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 8,137.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after buying an additional 1,283,287 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,956,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,284,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,720,000 after acquiring an additional 753,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $910,572.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,042,724.43. The trade was a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.29.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

