State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.23 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 795,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,038. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.53. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.