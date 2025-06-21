State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 281.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $47.83 and a 12-month high of $64.66.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $71.00 target price on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.26.

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

