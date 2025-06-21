State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,188 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,980,630,000 after buying an additional 57,182,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $830,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $387,282,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of F stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

