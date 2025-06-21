State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,120 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $149.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $151.48.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

