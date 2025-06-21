Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $1.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.11.

STEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Stem from $0.40 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stem from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Stem from $0.35 to $0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Stem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stem

Stem Stock Performance

STEM opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.68.

Stem shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 23rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 20th.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 532.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Stem will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 505.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,012 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 228,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 44,433 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Stem by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 873,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 46,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Free Report

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.