Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Director Sells $2,097,613.32 in Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.7%

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $217.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $233.57.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.1% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.