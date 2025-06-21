Stifel Canada Cuts Earnings Estimates for Groupe Dynamite

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (TSE:GRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Groupe Dynamite in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Groupe Dynamite’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.
Separately, Barclays raised Groupe Dynamite from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Groupe Dynamite Stock Performance
Groupe Dynamite Company Profile
